CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved, former Putnam County gardener and Capitol Market vendor has passed away, Gritt’s Midway Greenhouse said on Tuesday.

According to the obituary, James (Jim) Gritt, 80, of Lake Mary, Florida, died from lung cancer on Sunday.

Gritt graduated from Buffalo High School in West Virginia, his obituary says. He was a passionate entrepreneur, grower and salesman for his family’s business, Gritt’s Midway Greenhouse in Putnam County.

Charleston’s Capitol Market says Gritt helped transform the farmer’s market into a treasured place for the community.

“We are saddened to share the news that our friend and farmer, Jim Gritt, has passed. Jim was transformative in helping Capitol Market become such a special place within our community and we will all miss his wit and wisdom. Our deepest condolences to Penny and the rest of the Gritt’s Midway crew. Godspeed Jim.” Capitol Market

Gritt’s obituary says he also loved woodworking, gardening, and spending time with his wife, family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, four children, six grandchildren and two sisters.

There will be a memorial service on Thursday at 12 p.m. at Baldwin Fairchild Oaklawn Funeral Home, in Sanford, Florida.