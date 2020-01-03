CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Human trafficking is a growing concern in communities all across the United States, but it is also a crime that isn’t widely understood. This month the Charleston YWCA is working to help the community learn more about the topic so that they can recognize the warning signs.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The YWCA is using social media and also organizing community outreach projects that will not only educate people but empower them to take action.

“Trafficking is slavery,” explained Jennifer Goddard, Chief Program Officer for the YWCA. “It is keeping someone from being able to do what they want and have their own self-determination. Trafficking can happen to people gradually and slowly or it can be something that can happen to people more like the stereotypical movie situation. But it is happening in our communities and it is under-reported and it is not well understood.”

The YWCA and REACH provide services to survivors of human trafficking in the Mountain State. You can also get additional information on the National Human Trafficking Hotline’s website and SharedHope.org.