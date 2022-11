HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Mountain Health Arena in Huntington announced that Jeff Dunham will return in April of 2023.

Dunham’s Tour, “Still Not Canceled,” will stop in Huntington on April 16, 2023.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Monday, Nov. 14 at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices will start at $50.50 for standard admission.