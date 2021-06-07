Jeff Foxworthy to visit Charleston this September for new comedy tour

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Comedy Icon Jeff Foxworthy is making a stop in Charleston this September for his new tour “The Good Old Days.”
The show will be on Friday, Sept. 17, at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.
Tickets for “The Good Old Days” Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m., with fan presale beginning Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local.
This tour kicks off in Bowler, WI and includes a stop in his hometown at The Fox Theater in Atlanta, where he will film a comedy special.
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days Tour
- Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, Bowler, WI North Star Mohican Casino
- Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, Medford, MA Chevalier Theatre
- Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, Mashantucket, CT The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
- Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, Charleston, WV Charleston Municipal Auditorium
- Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 Durham, NC DPAC
- Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, Baltimore, MD Modell Lyric
- Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, Lakeland, FL RP Funding Center
- Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, Montgomery, AL Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
- Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, Biloxi, MS IP Casino Resort Spa
- Saturday, Oct. 8, 2021, Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre
- Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall
- Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, Tunica, MS Horseshoe Tunica
- Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
- Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre
- Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget Resort & Casino
- Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, Jamestown, NY National Comedy Center (Lucille Ball Comedy Festival)
Jeff Foxworthy is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee, and bestselling author of more than 26 books. He is best known for his redneck jokes. He also has his own comedy channel “Jeff and Larry’s Comedy Roundup,” a partnership with SiriusXM.
For more information about the tour or to purchase tickets, please visit the Jeff Foxworthy official website.
