FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) --- There was a fatal wreck on Route 321 in Floyd County, Kentucky, right off of US 23, at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. A sheriff's deputy was involved in the wreck.

Floyd County dispatchers said it was an accident and are not sure if it was weather-related. There is no further information at this time. This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.