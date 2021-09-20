Jewel City Kickball League hosts Memorial Cup, raises money for local organizations

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A dozen teams had championship aspirations Sunday as the Jewel City Kickball League hosted its annual Paul Martin Memorial Cup.

Each year, at the end of the summer season, teams come together for a good cause, raising money for local organizations.

The league, alongside Prime Engineering and Austin’s Ice Cream donated $3,000 to Branches Domestic Violence Shelter. Jewel City also gifted supplies to three different animal advocacy groups and held a coat drive.

“We’re coming together as a league, as a community and we’re making that happen while we’re out here having fun playing kickball so it doesn’t get any better than that,” Brian Ball said.

Only one team can come away with the championship, but it’s the memories that everyone will remember.

“Everyone is having fun as long as they’re not on the field, we’re all friends here and it’s a great atmosphere,” Chris Mellert said. “We have a little drink, a little food and a lot of fun.”

Events like these are what this community is all about.

“I think it’s important for the community to have things like this, have outlets where people can play sports and come together just as the team atmosphere and enjoy themselves for a weekend,” Ball said.

The Paul Martin Memorial Cup is named after Paul Martin, a former member of the league who passed away in 2013.