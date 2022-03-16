CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley (GIKV), Inc. will host an in-person Job Fair on March 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Job Fair will be at the Charleston Goodwill Prosperity Center located at 209 Virginia Street, West on Charleston’s West Side.

The event is open to anyone seeking employment. Over 40 local employers will participate.

“We are thrilled to be hosting in-person job fairs again,” said Megan Diehl, Director of Marketing and Communications at GIKV. “At Goodwill, we empower through employment. Whether you choose to join our team or one of our participating business partners, we want to find the right career path for you!”

For more information on the Job Fair, email Diehl or call her at (304) 346-0811.