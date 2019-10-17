Job fair brings new opportunities for job seekers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – People looking for a new career or a better job were on the hunt at a job fair today sponsored by the West Virginia Development Office and Workforce West Virginia.

Job seekers showed up with their resumes in hand at the Kanawha City Community Center in Charleston. Employers were looking to hire for many jobs, from equipment operators and custodial positions to truck drivers, census takers and roofers.

Today’s event was designed to be a one-stop-shop for participants. Nick Nunnery of the Workforce Investment Board said, “Figure out what is going on in the job market. One good place to do that is at our one-stop located at Plaza East at the Workforce building. There are listings for training opportunities, education opportunities, and employment opportunities available there.”

If you missed out on today’s job fair, mark your calendar for November 1. The next fair will be at the upper Kanawha Valley YMCA in Montgomery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

