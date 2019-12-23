Joe Burrow mural unveiled in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio (WOWK) – At the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio a mural depicting Joe Burrow with the Heisman trophy was unveiled to the public. Two artists from the Athens area, Jerod Black and Caitlyn Rack, began working on the mural after hearing Burrow’s acceptance speech about poverty in Southeastern Ohio. The mural depicts Burrow kissing the Heisman trophy, an LSU tiger, and a memorable message.

The message reads: “Congratulations, Joe Burrow!!! Thank you for feeding your roots!!! Athens loves you!!!

The tiger represents the LSU tigers or Burrow’s current team when he won the Heisman.

The bulldog is the mascot for Burrow’s high school football team, the Athens County High School Bulldogs.

After being contacted by the city of Athens mayor, Black and Rack felt the inspiration from the Athens community and painted with that energy. We spoke with Rack about their reaction once the mural was complete.

As soon as we finished the mural, it was amazing. This little boy came up and touched the tiger. So, it’s amazing how you can see art can connect directly to the people and within passing when people are just driving by here. Caitlyn Rack

In Burrow’s acceptance speech during the Heisman award ceremony, he mentioned the area surrounding his hometown as being “a very impoverished area.” The next day, Athens area food banks became flooded with food donations.

Black and Rack tell us that this mural is a Christmas gift to Burrow, his family, and the entire Athens community as a way of expressing their inspiration and support for their hometown.