John Lewis’ ‘good trouble’ legacy remembered with candlelight vigil

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — John Lewis was one of the “Big Six” leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr., during the civil rights movement. Sadly, he passed away in 2020, but his message of “good trouble” lives on across the nation today.

Civil rights activist and former U.S. Representative John Lewis died on this date one year ago. In Huntington, West Virginia, like many cities in the U.S., supporters came out to remember Lewis’ legacy with a candlelight vigil.

Huntington resident and speaker Jennifer Wells explains lewis’ message of “good trouble” as not taking the “comfortable route” when trying to fight social injustice.

If we’re looking for the world that we want to live in, the world that we want to thrive in, the equitable world we deserve, that’s not going to come easy. Jennifer Wells, vigil speaker

Residents in Huntington gather on the corner of 7th Street and 5th Avenue to remember the legacy of John Lewis.



The vigil was held outside of the united church of christ in Huntington with Wells and her husband and local NAACP president David Wells being the two speakers. David Wells described Lewis as “a man of action.”

Now, many are following his lead of being action-driven. Along with remembering his life, groups across the U.S. are calling for the “For the People Act” and “DC Statehood Act” to be passed.

