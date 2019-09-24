John Robertson to retire from Charleston Coliseum & Convention

Breaking News
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center announced on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, that General Manager John Robertson will retire effective October 23, 2019. With 41 years of experience, Robertson is the longest-serving General Manager of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center (formerly the Charleston Civic Center).

Robertson, who is a Charleston native, began as an Assistant Director of the then Civic Center in August of 1978, just one month after the groundbreaking of the $19 million coliseum. He also managed the facility through several significant improvement projects including the addition of two parking garages, renovation to the grand halls and exhibit halls and the $100 million expansion that was completed in 2018.

“I am so thankful that I have been able to remain in the community I love and be involved in such a rewarding career. What happens at the Coliseum and Convention Center makes a significant impact on such a diverse community in Charleston and Southern West Virginia and I celebrate the part I have played in helping make it a success,”

John Robertson

The Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Board of Directors intend to initiate a national search for Robertson’s replacement.

