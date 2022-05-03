UPDATE (5:29 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3): The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says this man has been located.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

20-year-old Alexander Keith Lawless, who goes by “Alex,” was last seen leaving Big Sandy Regional Detention Center wearing a purple t-shirt and light-colored blue jeans.

He has green eyes and blonde hair and stands about 5’6″ tall.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call local law enforcement.