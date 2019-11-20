Johnson County, Kentucky native Tyler Childers gets first Grammy Nomination

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 12: Tyler Childers performs onstage during the 19th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference at Mercy Lounge on September 12, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association)

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WOWK) — Paintsville, Kentucky native, Tyler Childers, was nominated for his first Grammy Award on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Tyler Childers, who is from Johnson County, was nominated for the “Best Country Solo Performance category” with his song “All Your’n.”

Childers’ “All Your’n” is up against Ashley McBryde’s “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”, Willie Nelson’s “Ride Me Back Home”, Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” and Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now”.

Childers made a post on his Facebook Page that concluded, “Not bad for a Creeker from Hickman Holler. Thanks to everyone for the support.”

Childers made a post on his Facebook Page that concluded, "Not bad for a Creeker from Hickman Holler. Thanks to everyone for the support."

