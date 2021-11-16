Johnson County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual food drive

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has started its annual food drive.
The sheriff’s office says their goal is to make the holidays a little brighter for those in need of a little extra help this season. They have shared a list of suggested items to donate:
- Small canned ham
- Treet
- Spam
- Mac and cheese
- Instant mashed potatoes
- Fruit cups
- Canned fruit
- Canned vegetables
- Canned pasta
- Canned meat
- Snack crackers
- Individual chip bags
- Jello/pudding snack packs
- Juice boxes
One suggestion the sheriff’s office also asks is to look for cans with pull-tabs because not all families own a can opener. They also say the items on the list above are designed to be easy enough for children to prepare.
The sheriff says donations can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office located at through Dec. 9.
