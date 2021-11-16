Johnson County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual food drive

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has started its annual food drive.

The sheriff’s office says their goal is to make the holidays a little brighter for those in need of a little extra help this season. They have shared a list of suggested items to donate:

Small canned ham

Treet

Spam

Mac and cheese

Instant mashed potatoes

Fruit cups

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Canned pasta

Canned meat

Snack crackers

Individual chip bags

Jello/pudding snack packs

Juice boxes

One suggestion the sheriff’s office also asks is to look for cans with pull-tabs because not all families own a can opener. They also say the items on the list above are designed to be easy enough for children to prepare.

The sheriff says donations can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office located at through Dec. 9.