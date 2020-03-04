Joint Information Center established in Cabell County to monitor COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Just before West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held his round-table briefing, another briefing was taking place in Cabell County.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department says it’s joined forces with several community and health groups to create a Joint Information Center to coordinate getting important, consistent information to health providers and the public.
The county is taking an active approach in closely monitoring COVID-19 and will continue to provide updates and guidance as needed, according to a press release from the Cabell Huntington Health Department. The JIC will consist of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, the Mountain Health Network, the City of Huntington, Marshall University and the Cabell County Board of Education.
