Joint Information Center established in Cabell County to monitor COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Just before West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held his round-table briefing, another briefing was taking place in Cabell County.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department says it’s joined forces with several community and health groups to create a Joint Information Center to coordinate getting important, consistent information to health providers and the public.

The county is taking an active approach in closely monitoring COVID-19 and will continue to provide updates and guidance as needed, according to a press release from the Cabell Huntington Health Department. The JIC will consist of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, the Mountain Health Network, the City of Huntington, Marshall University and the Cabell County Board of Education.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories