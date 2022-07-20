CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The man convicted of murder in the death of a Charleston police officer will be sentenced today July 20, 2022 in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

On June 13, 2022, Joshua Phillips, 40, was convicted of second-degree murder for fatally shooting Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson on Dec. 1, 2020 while she was responding to a parking complaint involving Phillips’ vehicle. Johnson died of her injuries on Dec. 3, 2020.

The sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 this afternoon and will be live-streamed in this article.

Phillips was also found guilty of simple possession of a controlled substance for a bag of blue pills authorities identified as Klonopin pills found in the pair of jeans that had been turned in with Phillips’ clothing after the shooting.

Phillips faces 10-40 years in prison and could be eligible for parole in 10 years.