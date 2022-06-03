CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Day two of jury selection for the man accused of killing a Charleston police officer wrapped up this evening with no jurors yet seated.

Closed door questioning continued today, Friday, June 3, with certain potential jurors from group one, and questioning began for potential jurors from group two. Court officials say certain potential jurors from both groups will return Monday, June 6, at 9 a.m. for more closed door questioning. The goal is to have a jury picked by Monday.

This is the second attempt to select jurors for the trial of Joshua Phillips because not enough potential jurors showed up for his previous trial date in March 2022.

Phillips is accused of shooting and killing CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson in December 2020. Johnson was shot in the line of duty while responding to a parking complaint on Dec. 1, 2020, and died of her injuries on Dec. 3, 2020.

On Dec. 12, 2020, Phillips was formally charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in April 2021.

Phillips’ trial was previously scheduled to start back in March 2022, however, Judge Jennifer Bailey said at that time there were not enough jurors available to begin the trial. Judge Bailey also ruled that the case will remain in Kanawha County following a change of venue request from the defense.

His trial is scheduled to start June 13, 2022.