UPDATE (10:00 a.m.) Charleston Police Department Officer Sgt. Hedrick Miller is called to the stand.

Miller says he assisted in placing Phillips on the gurney and following the ambulance to the hospital. He says he also collected Phillips’ clothing from the ambulance as evidence.

UPDATE (9:46 a.m.) The state has called former Charleston PD officer, Joshua McMaster, now a patrolman with the Gahanna, Ohio, Police Department, to the stand.

McMaster gave a testament regarding the stainless steel firearm found at the scene of the Dec. 1, 2020 shooting and collected as evidence. The prosecuting attorney brought the gun, state’s Exhibit No. 6, to McMaster to identify as the firearm found at the scene that day. He confirmed he did recognize the firearm, which was then presented to the jury.

McMaster also testified that blue pills were found in the pocket of Phillip’s jeans.

UPDATE (9:38 a.m.) The next witness for the state is Charleston PD’s Officer Brent Foster.

UPDATE (9:24 a.m.): The prosecution has called its first witness, and now Charleston PD’s Cpl. Brandon Rinehart is testifying.

The state has begun to play footage from Rinehart’s body camera.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The trial for a man accused of killing a Charleston police officer continues at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Opening arguments began on Monday in the trial of Joshua Phillips, and witnesses started taking the stand for the prosecution.

Also on Monday morning, the court chose 14 jurors, two of whom will be alternates.

Before the final selection was made from that group, the attorney for Joshua Phillips again made a motion for a change of venue, claiming he cannot get a fair trial due to the public’s familiarity with the case.

Judge Jennifer Bailey again denied that motion stating that it was not whether the jurors were aware of the case, but if they were able to remain impartial and render a verdict based on the evidence in court. Bailey says to make her decision, she used other cases from across the state where publicity and public knowledge and opinion have come into question of whether the defendant was able to receive a fair trial in the county where the case occurred.

Phillips is accused of shooting and killing CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson in December 2020. Johnson was shot in the line of duty while responding to a parking complaint on Dec. 1, 2020, and died of her injuries on Dec. 3, 2020.

On Dec. 12, 2020, Phillips was formally charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in April 2021.

Phillips’ trial was previously scheduled to start back in March 2022, however, Judge Jennifer Bailey said at that time there were not enough jurors available to begin the trial. Judge Bailey also ruled that the case will remain in Kanawha County following a change of venue request from the defense.