UPDATE (9:25 a.m.) The state’s second witness is Sgt. Mike Knapp, who is with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. He helped process the crime scene.

Knapp identified items of evidence through photographs from the scene to the court and the jury, including bullets, blood samples, a broken piece of Officer Johnson’s badge.

Photos also included pieces of Officer Johnson’s broken radio, handcuffs found on the opposite side of the road, the rest of the broken badge – still attached to Johnson’s outer vest in one photo – a police uniform collected at CAMC that was cut open “consistent with medical intervention,” and views of the crime scene from different angles.

Knapp also identified photos as Johnson’s neck gator, worn for COVID-19 purposes, that was “saturated with blood,” and had multiple holes. He says these holes are from where the bullet traveled through the layers as the fabric was “scrunched up.”

Kapp says six bullet cartridges were collected at the scene, three of which were consistent with those Johnson carried.

For its first witness on Wednesday, the state has called Dr. Richard Umstodt who testified about CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s injuries and her death. He tended to Johnson’s injuries when she was brought into the emergency room.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The trial for a man accused of killing a Charleston police officer continues at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday with another witness for the state.

Opening arguments began on Monday in the trial of Joshua Phillips, and witnesses started taking the stand for the prosecution on Tuesday.

Also on Monday morning, the court chose 14 jurors, two of whom will be alternates.

Before the final selection was made from that group, the attorney for Joshua Phillips again made a motion for a change of venue, claiming he cannot get a fair trial due to the public’s familiarity with the case.

Judge Jennifer Bailey again denied that motion stating that it was not whether the jurors were aware of the case, but if they were able to remain impartial and render a verdict based on the evidence in court. Bailey says to make her decision, she used other cases from across the state where publicity and public knowledge and opinion have come into question of whether the defendant was able to receive a fair trial in the county where the case occurred.

Phillips is accused of shooting and killing CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson in December 2020. Johnson was shot in the line of duty while responding to a parking complaint on Dec. 1, 2020, and died of her injuries on Dec. 3, 2020.

On Dec. 12, 2020, Phillips was formally charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in April 2021.

Phillips’ trial was previously scheduled to start back in March 2022, however, Judge Jennifer Bailey said at that time there were not enough jurors available to begin the trial. Judge Bailey also ruled that the case will remain in Kanawha County following a change of venue request from the defense.