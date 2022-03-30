CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Southern West Virginia is getting some much-needed funding thanks to JPMorgan Chase.

JPMorgan presented $25,000 to the Ronald McDonald House in Charleston on Wednesday.

Organizers say the money will help hundreds of critically ill children and their families. The investment will allow West Virginia families to stay close to their children while they are receiving care.

“We provide a home away from home to hundreds of families caring for their hospitalized children each year – at no cost to them,” said Brooke Hylbert, RMHC of Southern West Virginia Executive Director. “The generous investment made by JPMorgan Chase helps to cover the cost of a stay for more than 300 nights at our Ronald McDonald House, alleviating the financial stress so many families face when caring for a hospitalized child.”

Those in attendance at the event were able to tour the Ronald McDonald House after the check presentation.