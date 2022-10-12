CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former teacher’s aide who is serving time for abusing a special needs student was denied his request for a lesser sentence today in Kanawha County Court.

James Lynch was sentenced to two years in jail in June for crimes against a special needs student at Horace Mann Middle School. He pleaded guilty to his charges back in April of this year. In one case, security camera footage showed him pushing a child who couldn’t communicate onto a bean-bag chair. A teacher and two other aides from Horace Mann also faced abuse charges.

Lynch’s attorney argued that he was greatly missed by members of his community and asked Judge Mary Claire Akers to grant him probation for the remainder of his sentence. His attorney also stated he already has a job lined up for when Lynch gets out of prison.

The state opposed the reconsideration of his sentence. Judge Akers denied Lynch’s request, stating he did not demonstrate any changes in behavior.

Lynch will finish his two-year sentence for pleading guilty to two battery charges. He has already served four months.