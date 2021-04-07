Judge denies restraining order against chemical company

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A federal judge has denied a West Virginia landholding firm’s request for a restraining order against chemical giant Union Carbide.

The Courtland Company found elevated levels of toxic chemicals on land it owns near Union Carbide’s Filmont landfill.

The company alleges that the South Charleston landfill is a toxic dumping site leaking hazardous substances into nearby Davis Creek and its tributaries.

The company wanted a judge to direct Union Carbide to stop all discharges. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Senior Judge John Copenhaver Jr. denied the request, saying Courtland didn’t present enough evidence of pollutants on its property.