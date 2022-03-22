KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – There are new developments in the case of a brutal quadruple murder of a family in Elkview in December of 2020. The teenager accused of acting as an accessory in the case asked a Kanawha County Judge to reconsider her sentence today.

Kanawha County Circuit Clerk Judge Kenneth Ballard denied 18-year-old Rebecca Walker’s request to reconsider her 10-year sentence after she plead guilty as an adult back in September of 2021.

Walker was 17 at the time of the murders and pleaded guilty as an adult to four counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. She was in a relationship with Gavin Smith, the main suspect in the case, the time the family was murdered.

In September of 2021, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison or two and a half years for every victim. She was emotional in the courtroom on Tuesday and said she wished the family’s grandfather was there for her to express her sorrow. “Because I just want him to know how sorry I am for what happened,” said Walker, sobbing in the courtroom.

HAPPENING NOW: Rebecca Walker is asking for a reconsideration of her sentence, after pleading guilty as an adult in connection with a quadruple murder in Elkview in December of 2020.



Her council says she’s made strides as she’s been incarcerated for more than a year @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/GRO5XAsNaN — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) March 22, 2022

Judge Ballard cited the severity of the crimes and the previous agreements between councils for denying the change of sentence. Walker’s council says she’s been making strides inside the facility she’s placed in and asked she not be transferred to an adult facility.

Ballard also denied that request saying, “I’m going to deny the request for reconsideration and impose the two and a half years for each one of the counts for accessory after the fact and have them served consecutively. With regards to that, the law requires that she be transferred to an adult correctional facility upon the age of 18, and I will follow that, so she will be transferred to an adult facility.”

The main suspect, 17-year-old Gavin Smith, is also being charged as an adult in this case. He is being held at a detention center and pending further court hearings. We don’t have a set date for those hearings yet.