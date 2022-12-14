HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A federal judge ruled that a lawsuit by parents about a religious revival at Huntington High School should not be dismissed.

The suit was filed in February 2022. The suit alleges that Nik Walker Ministries was invited by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes to talk at the school.

The revival was supposed to be voluntary, but the district admits that two teachers escorted their entire class to the event.

The lawsuit claims that students’ first amendment rights were violated because school officials allegedly forced religion in a public school.