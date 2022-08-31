CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man sentenced on drug charges in connection to events that led up to the fatal shooting of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson will not have his sentence reconsidered, the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says.

Richard Chapman filed a motion in Kanawha County Court to have his sentence reconsidered, according to the prosecutor’s office. Kanawha County Judge Jennifer Bailey denied the motion today, Aug. 30, 2022.

Chapman was sentenced in October 2021 to one to three years in prison on charges of conspiracy in selling drugs.

During the investigation into Officer Johnson’s death, Chapman and two other people were arrested on drug charges. His charges were not directly related to Patrolman Johnson’s death. However, Chapman owned the home on Garrison Avenue that Johnson was responding to regarding a parking complaint when she was fatally shot by Joshua Phillips on Dec. 1, 2020.

Chapman testified at Phillips’ trial in June 2022 that Phillips had been at the home to buy drugs. Along with 2nd-degree murder, Phillips was convicted of simple possession of a controlled substance for a bag of blue pills authorities identified as Klonopin pills found in his jeans.

Judge Bailey also presided over Phillips’ trial.

At the time of Chapman’s sentencing, the Kanawha County Court stated Chapman’s sentence on the drug charges would be served after he completed an unrelated sentence in Putnam County. He was also given a $10,000 fine.