CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Juneteenth 2022 will be considered a State holiday and will be observed on Friday, June 17.

In Gov. Justice’s proclamation, it says it will be observed on Friday because Juneteenth falls on a Sunday, and the day after is already a State holiday, West Virginia Day.

Public employees will have June 17 off from work, saying they can, “spend an extended and enjoyable holiday weekend with their loved ones.”

In a press release, it says a Juneteenth celebration will be held on June 18 hosted by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs.

It will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Kanawha Boulevard Lawns of the West Virginia State Capitol Complex.

They say it will feature headliners Hi-5, Ruff Endz and Surface, with comedian Crystal Powell emceeing the event and West Virginia local Big L. deejaying.

For more information, click here.