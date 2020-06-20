Juneteenth: A day of celebration on the West Side of Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this day 155 years ago, Union soldiers arrived at Galveston Island to announce the abolishment of all Texas slaves.
The order came roughly two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issues the Emancipation Proclamation which formally freed slaves in the southern states of the Confederacy.
First celebrated in 1866, “Juneteenth” became more and more popular in the South in the 1920’s and 1930’s and is now wildly celebrated across the nation.
Locally, Charleston residents on the West Side are putting on their own celebration for the day. Celebrations are taking up locally across the tri-state area and across the United States.
Numerous people turned out for food and live music to celebrate. The celebration is being put on by the Resurrection Church and Risen City Church.
WOWK 13’s Cassidy Wood captured a few of the sights and sounds capturing the day.
