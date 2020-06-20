Juneteenth: A day of celebration on the West Side of Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this day 155 years ago, Union soldiers arrived at Galveston Island to announce the abolishment of all Texas slaves.

The order came roughly two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issues the Emancipation Proclamation which formally freed slaves in the southern states of the Confederacy.

First celebrated in 1866, “Juneteenth” became more and more popular in the South in the 1920’s and 1930’s and is now wildly celebrated across the nation.

Locally, Charleston residents on the West Side are putting on their own celebration for the day. Celebrations are taking up locally across the tri-state area and across the United States.

Welp it’s been about an hour since my original video and look at the turnout now!!!



(Plus check out that food… wait for it😉)@WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/GtsWbZddQD — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) June 19, 2020

Numerous people turned out for food and live music to celebrate. The celebration is being put on by the Resurrection Church and Risen City Church.

The LIVE music has started — and lemme tell ya. The vibe out here is somethin else.@WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/Vvf2CKTnln — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) June 19, 2020

WOWK 13’s Cassidy Wood captured a few of the sights and sounds capturing the day.

