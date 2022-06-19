CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston community gathered on the State Capitol grounds on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth.

At the event, there was food, music and activities for everyone to enjoy.

Event attendees just had an all-around good time. There was dancing, hugging, laughing and celebrating.

Members of the community say they are glad to gather with others and spread positivity.

Now, while the celebration was Saturday, Juneteenth is on Sunday, June 19. Public recognition for the holiday will be on June 20.

In West Virginia, state employees had Friday, June 17 off because June 20 is already a holiday in the Mountain State, West Virginia Day.

If you missed this year’s event, attendees say there is always next year to join the fun.