‘Jurassic Quest’ comes to Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit is coming to Charleston!

“Jurassic Quest” will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Friday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 14.

The exhibit includes more than 100 life-like dinosaurs – including some animatronic dinos that move and roar, dinosaur-themed rides, live shows, interactive science and art activities and even a “Triceratots” soft play area for younger children. Organizers say “Jurassic Quest” is one of the first indoor family “edutainment” that reopened since similar events were shut down in March 2020.

Visitors can walk through exhibits of the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods as well as an “Ancient Oceans” exhibit featuring the a life-size, moving display of a megalodon, the largest apex predator that has ever existed.

“Jurassic Quest” officials say the organization collaborates with leading paleontologists to make their dinosaurs look as similar to how the real dinosaurs would have looked when they roamed the earth and draws attention to the latest research and understanding of dinosaurs and ancident sea creatures.

Tickets for the event start at $19 and are available on the company’s website or at the event, with free entry for children under 2-years-old. Should the show be canceled or postponed for any reason, event organizers say tickets purchased will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount. Rides and some additional activities will require activity tickets that can be purchased at the venue and are $5 each.

While tickets will be available on-site, organizers say they encourage purchasing the tickets in advance because they are for a timed arrival window.