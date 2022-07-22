CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit is returning to Charleston!

“Jurassic Quest” will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The self-guided exhibit includes life-like, animatronic dinosaurs – including a 50-foot-long megalodon – as well as dinosaur-themed rides, live shows, interactive science and art activities – including digging for fossils, an “Ancient Oceans” exhibit, and a chance to “meet” some animatronic baby dinos.

In 2021, Jurassic Quest officials told WOWK 13 News when the event came to Charleston that the organization collaborates with leading paleontologists to make their dinosaurs look as similar to how the real dinosaurs would have looked when they roamed the earth and draws attention to the latest research and understanding of dinosaurs and ancient sea creatures.

According to the Jurassic Quest’s website, tickets for the event are required for those 2-years-old and up and prices are $22 for adult (13 years to 64 years) and kids’ standard admission (2 years to 12 years) and $19 for senior standard admission (64 years and up). Standard admission tickets include entry into the exhibit and a limited number of activities. Kids’ unlimited admission, which includes access to all rides and activities, is $36. The event is free for children under the age of 2.

The company’s website says activity tickets are also available for $6 for those with standard admission tickets.

The tickets are available on the company’s website or at the event, however, organizers say purchasing the tickets in advance is preferred due to the arrival time slots. When purchasing tickets, patrons will choose their preferred day and arrival time. The chosen time will be their time of entry into the event. Depending on the popularity of the time slot, the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center says touring the exhibit typically takes about one to two hours.