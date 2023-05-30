CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’ve ever dreamed of visiting Jurassic World, this year, you’ll be able to do just that without leaving the safety of the Mountain State!

According to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, “Jurassic World Live Tour” will be roaring into the Capitol City this October. The show will include six performances between Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 and Sunday, Oct. 15.

Coliseum officials say the show brings the setting of Jurassic World to life with multiple life-size, film accurate animatronic dinosaurs, including a 40-foot long Tyrannosaurus Rex. Officials say this will also include the character Bumpy from the “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” animated series on Netflix.

“Jurassic World’s unmistakable score combined with projection and practical scenery transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save anew dinosaur from a terrible fate,” Coliseum officials said.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Tuesday, June 6 to the general public. Those interested in attending the show can also sign up on the Jurassic World Live Tour website to get an advance presale code for early tickets. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster or the Coliseum’s box office.

According to Coliseum officials, all tickets come with a “pre-show experience” one hour before showtime where the audience can see their favorite dinosaurs and vehicles up close and have photo opportunities with the Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy, the Jurassic World Jeep and the Gyrosphere.