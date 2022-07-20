KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A scam call telling people they missed jury duty and they need to pay up or go to jail that was reported in Kanawha County is continuing to circulate.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office first shared this on June 27.

They say the caller is going by the name of a real deputy. They are telling people they missed jury duty and are in contempt of court. Then, they will say you must pay a fine to not go to jail.

Deputies say the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office or the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney won’t ask for money over the phone. They say they also won’t ask for money to be transferred to any other account, gift or credit card.

They say if you are unsure about the legitimacy of a call, to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0200