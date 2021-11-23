Jury indicts Scioto County couple on child endangerment, drug charges

Breanna Lambert, 23, of Portsmouth, and Johnny Smith, 39, of West Portsmouth are facing child endangerment charges after a four-year-old was taken to the hospital with skull fractures. (Photos Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people arrested last month after a child was flown to the hospital have been indicted by a grand jury in Scioto County.

According to court documents, Breanna Lambert, 23, of Lucasville, Ohio, and Johnny Smith Jr. 39, of Portsmouth, Ohio were each indicted on three counts of Endangering Children, one count of Trafficking a Fentanyl-Related Compound and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

The Scioto County Prosecutor’s office says Lambert was also indicted in a separate case on charges of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound and Possession of Drugs.

The investigation into alleged child endangerment began on Thursday, Oct. 7, when the Scioto County Sheriff’s office received a call around 3 a.m. that a child had been taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center on Scioto Trail. Authorities said the child was then taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center and then flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

At that time, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said his office was told the child had severe skull fractures and may have ingested drugs. Deputies and the Scioto County Children Services found the mother, Lambert, and her boyfriend, Smith, in a hotel where Smith told deputies he had been playing with the child, tossing her in the air, while Lambert was in a store. Deputies said he admitted to dropping the child while tossing her in the air, and that she hit the back of her head on the pavement,

Thoroughman said at the time that Lambert and Smith were arrested without incident and that detectives found approximately 10 grams of suspected heroin during the investigation.