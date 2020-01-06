Jury selected for murder trial of parents of two-month-old baby

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – It was a long day in Portsmouth, Ohio for all involved as Judge Mark Kuhn along with the prosecuting and defense attorneys questioned more than 60 prospective jurors in the murder trial of the parents of two-month-old Dylan Groves. Just after 4 p.m., the jury was selected, made up of seven women and five men plus four alternates.

Jessica and Daniel Groves, face a number of charges including aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse. Baby Dylan’s body was found 30 feet down a well last June after the child was given back to his father by Scioto county children’s services. An autopsy found the infant had been subjected to drugs and had several current and formerly broken bones.

A few things mentioned today included potential witnesses and expected testimony that will be heard throughout the course of the trial. One of those witnesses is Dr. Lora Fuller, who is currently on administrative leave as the executive director of Scioto County Children’s Services. That was the agency in charge of baby Dylan’s safety while in their custody. Another person expected to be heard from is Andrea Bowling, Dylan’s foster mother.

Prosecuting attorneys said to the jury “as we get into this case there are going to be some ugly things” and the defense stated they believe this is a case that shows what drugs have done to the community and how they change people.

Opening statements are expected to take place tomorrow. Court will reconvene at 9 a.m., but both sides have said they expect this trial to go into next week.

