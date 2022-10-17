MEIGS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Jury selection is now underway in the trial against a third defendant accused of murdering a man from Meigs County.

Keontae Nelson is accused in the shooting death of 25-year-old Kane Roush. The fatal shooting happened early in the morning of Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 near Roush’s home in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Nelson’s trial comes just two weeks after the conviction of another defendant in the case, Jaquan Hall. A jury said Hall fired the fatal shots that killed Roush because he wanted him “out of the way” because Roush was “telling on him” for selling weed.

The conviction against Hall came as another defendant in the case, Richard Walker, testified against Hall, claiming Hall fired the fatal shot, in exchange for a plea deal to a lesser charge.