CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Jury selection in the case of the murder of Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson will begin on Monday, March 28.

Attorneys for 39-year-old Joshua Phillips and the opposing council spent nearly three hours debating the defense’s motion to change the venue of Phillips’ upcoming trial.

The defense tried to get the trial moved out of Kanawha County, claiming the “intense” media coverage of Johnson’s death and the case has made a fair trial difficult. However, judge Jennifer Bailey decided that the trial should move on as planned, and the next step will be Monday’s jury selection.

Phillips is the only suspect in Johnson’s death. He faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy, prohibited persons from possession of a concealed firearm and violation of the uniform controlled substance act. He was formally charged in December 2020 with felony first-degree murder for the death of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson in early December. Johnson was shot in the line of duty on Dec. 1, 2020, and died of her injuries two days later.