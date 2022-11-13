NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department in West Virginia is using a discovery made by officers to warn drivers to be careful during snowy and freezing conditions.

Summersville PD posted on Facebook that officers found an abandoned blue truck smashed into a guardrail on the side of the road. Authorities said that upon arrival, officers noticed the vehicle was “full of empty beer and liquor bottles.” Police said the driver allegedly fled on foot before responders arrived.

“Just a reminder, when it gets below freezing and snowing, the roads get slick, so drive accordingly. Not necessarily the case for the driver of this vehicle … vehicle full of empty beer and liquor bottles, and the driver fled on foot prior to our arrival.” Summersville PD on Facebook

(Photo courtesy: Summersville PD)

Now, Summersville PD is waiting to see if the driver comes back to retrieve the car. “Just waiting to see when and if they want their vehicle back … ” the department said on its official Facebook.

Anyone with information on the driver of this vehicle can contact Summersville PD at (304) 872-1920.