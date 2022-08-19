CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Friday that he has appointed Andrew Anderson to represent the 35th District in the state’s House of Delegates.

Anderson will fill the vacancy created when Larry Peck resigned earlier in August, and he will serve the remainder of the unexpired term.

“Andrew is a rising star with real-world business experience who wants to continue building on the progress we’ve made in making West Virginia the best place to live and raise a family,” Gov. Justice said. “I know that he is going to work hard representing the people of the 35th District, and I look forward to seeing him continue to deepen his roots in West Virginia.”

The 35th District covers part of Kanawha County.

Gov. Justice’s appointment letter can be read here.