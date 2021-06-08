Justice appoints new Eleventh Family Court Circuit judge in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has appointed Julie A. Pence to the Eleventh Family Court Circuit that serves Kanawha County.

Pence is filling the seat that was vacated by Judge Kenneth D. Ballard after his appointment as a judge for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit on April 26, 2021.

Pence has been a licensed attorney in West Virginia since 2002, most recently serving as a Senior Attorney at Hardy Pence, PLLC in Charleston.

Pence graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law where she served as the Class of 2002 Vice President. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Marshall University.

Pence’s husband, Christopher Pence, is an attorney at Hardy Pence, PLLC. They reside in South Charleston with their two daughters.

To view the appointment letter, click here.

