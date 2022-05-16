CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he’s willing to mend fences with Congressman Alex Mooney (R-WV) after backing opponent and fellow incumbent David McKinley (R-WV).

The governor had backed McKinley in the race against Mooney after their districts were combined.

Mooney came out on top as the winner in the May 10 Primary Election. Mooney will go on to face Democrat Barry Wendell in the fall.

The governor says he talks with the other four members of the state’s Congressional delegation on a regular basis but has only had one meeting with Mooney over the years.

“I can’t help it that Congressman Mooney’s been missing in action. You know, now, with all of that, I would absolutely welcome him at any time to come. And I’ll reach out again and everything, to come to the Governor’s Mansion and everything,” said Justice.

Governor Justice says it’s important to have good relations with all members of the Congressional delegation, especially when you need legislation or funding from Washington, DC.