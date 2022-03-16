CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – During a press briefing unveiling the West Virginia Department of Tourism’s new tourism guides, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice took a moment to talk about his personal health.

The governor told the crowd he was potentially looking at a hip replacement surgery in the near future.

“I’d come over there and talk, but I got this thing going on right now that I really didn’t anticipate,” Justice said. “I guess as you get a little older and everything, your body parts go haywire.”

The governor said around nine months ago he felt a pain in his leg and hip, and following MRIs and x-rays was told he would need a hip replacement. The governor said he has been getting injections to help with the issue, but at another recent event, he had been sitting on a wooden stool for only over an hour and said his leg “went completely crazy” the next day.

“I’m sure Jimmy’s on the way to get a hip replacement now,” he said.

Justice says he is going to Morgantown Thursday, March 17, and while he says he doesn’t know how his appointment will go, he expects he could have surgery in the “near term.”