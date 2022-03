KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A juvenile was taken into custody on Monday night, charged in connection to a murder that happened on March 10, according to a press release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department

It says that the arrest is in connection with the murder of Jimmy Keith.

Keith, 26, of Pond Gap West Virginia, was shot in the area of 3rd St. West in St. Albans.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

No other details about the arrest are being released at this time.