KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection to a home invasion near St. Albans that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile is facing a charge of Nighttime Burglary and counts of assault during the commission of a felony.

The home invasion happened on around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at a home on Oliver Street near St. Albans. According to the KCSO, suspects broke a window and entered the home. Deputies say a man in the home fought with one suspect and was later taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The KCSO says they will not be releasing any further details because the suspect is a juvenile.