Juvenile dies after tree falls

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A juvenile has died and another was injured after a tree fell on them.

The incident took place last Saturday in the Martin area of Floyd County, according to Kentucky State Police.

The juveniles were transported to Appalachian Regional Hospital in Martin.

Troopers were notified on Wednesday that one of the juveniles injured died of their injuries.

