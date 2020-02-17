Juvenile dies in Jackson County, OH, fire

GLENROY, OH (WOWK) – Officials say one juvenile has died, and another was injured in a house fire in Jackson County, Ohio.
A juvenile died in a fully-involved house fire in Glenroy, Ohio, according to Coalton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Brown. Another juvenile was flown to a Columbus hospital with third-degree burns to their face and hands. Their condition unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation by the state Fire Marshall’s office and Jackson County Coronor. The Wellston, Jackson and Hamden volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene.
