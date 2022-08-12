JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities in Johnson County are investigating after a juvenile’s body was discovered on Thursday evening.

According to Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby’s Office, a search party found the body of a female juvenile in the Miller’s Creek area of Boons Camp, Kentucky around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022. Authorities say the juvenile had been deceased for several hours.

Though the body has not yet been identified, search parties had been searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in the area. On Thursday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Stacia Leigh Collins from Van Lear, Kentucky.

The coroner says the body has been taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.