Juveniles suspected in St. Albans vehicle break-ins

ST. ALBANS (WOWK) — An investigation into multiple vehicle break-ins and one stolen vehicle have led to three juveniles possibly facing charges in Kanawha County Juvenile Court.

The St. Albans Police Department says over the past week, the city has had multiple calls of breaking and entering to vehicles, which included one vehicle being stolen.

After filing police reports, police say videos from the victims’ and neighbors’ security cameras showed three juvenile males as possible suspects. Multiple items including a handgun, a camera, a wallet, and other miscellaneous items were allegedly stolen from the vehicles.

Police say through the provided video surveillance and the investigation, the officers were able to quickly identify the juveniles and recover the gun, the stolen vehicle and most of the stolen property which was returned the rightful owners.

The St. Albans Police Department says through the investigation they found one of the guns stolen during these incidents was allegedly used in other incidents.

St. Albans Police Chief Crawford reminds citizens not to leave weapons unattended in vehicles and to always lock your vehicle to ensure the safety of everyone.

