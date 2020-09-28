K-12 COVID-19 dashboard goes live; Beshear says data shows possible third case escalation

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the K-12 COVID-19 Dashboard is now live.

The dashboard went live today, Sept. 28 in conjunction with the first day schools are able to resume in-person classes in the Bluegrass State. Schools will be required to report each day, Monday through Friday, that the school is in session, according to Coleman.

“It’s about our communities. First and foremost, our parents and caregivers deserve to know,” Coleman said. “They deserve to know how the COVID pandemic is impacting not just the greater community, but specifically the school building they send their children to every day.”

Coleman says the dashboard is also imperative for teachers and staff to see how the pandemic is impacting students and adults they interact with.

Beshear says, based on the newly created dashboard, there are 731 active student cases and 337 active faculty and staff cases throughout the state. There have been a total of 1,123 student cases and 397 faculty and staff cases.

The dashboard will be updated daily and the weekend numbers will be included in Monday updates. Coleman says the map will be one day behind as the reports are due at a specific time during the day, and will then be updated the following day. She says to know when the map was last updated, the date of the last update is listed at the top of the table.

Beshear asked Kentuckians to show a sense of urgency as cases in Kentucky and across the country continue to rise. The governor now says he believes the Commonwealth is no longer in a second plateau, but moving toward a third escalation of cases. The state reported it’s highest weekly total of cases the week of Sept. 21, reporting a total of 4949 cases.

“As we come toward a fall season, and winter, where more people are going to be inside where we know the virus spreads faster, we’ve got to do better than this,” Beshear said. “We can’t be casual right now, and what we do now may impact us two weeks or a month from now.”

“We don’t get to choose the times we live in, but we do get to choose what we do to respond to the challenges we face.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

The governor confirmed 456 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths, bringing the total to 66,939 cases and 1,162 deaths since the pandemic began. 83 of the newly reported cases are from children ages 18 and younger, 20 of those are children ages 5 and under. The youngest is 6 months old.

The Bluegrass State has conducted 1,373,577 COVID-19 tests, with a current positivity rate of 4.41%. At least 11,787 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Beshear says the state has a travel advisory out recommending a 14-day quarantine for travelers who have gone to any state reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher. The advisory currently affects South Dakota at 25.51%, Idaho at 21.21%, Wisconsin at 18.45%, Iowa at 16.39% and Kansas at 15.37%.

