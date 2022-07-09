PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – Loyal K-9 Drago, who was killed along with three officers during a shooting on June 30, was remembered for his service Friday evening.

This week, the officers’ funerals brought in a crowd of people from the community and also other law enforcement agencies in the region. Drago’s memorial was no different.

The Mountain Arts Center was filled with emotions as the community mourned the loss of the K-9 officer. Some of the more heartfelt words came from those who worked closely with Drago.

Justin Szymchack was Drago’s handler from 2017 to Jan. 2022. He says Drago was an exceptional K-9 and a valued member of their unit.

“When you brought him home, he was a regular dog, he’s a family dog, he let my kids paint his nails, put crowns on hi And then when he put that vest on, he knew it was time to come to work. I can’t tell you how many times I felt safe because I knew Drago was there,” Szymchack said after the memorial.

Drago’s most recent handler Dusty Newsome also had nothing but good things to say about the six months they spent together. He says Drago’s drive compared to other k-9s they’ve worked with has not been matched.

During his years of service, Drago has removed an estimated $500,000 worth of drugs, more than $300,000 in cash, and nearly $200,000 worth of firearms.

This week was full of heartbreak for Floyd County, with three officers and a K-9 being laid to rest.

Community members say the healing process could take a while, but ensuring these fallen officers and k-9 are remembered is their main focus.