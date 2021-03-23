Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

K-9 unit tracks suspect with multiple felony warrants

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A suspect with multiple felony warrants was arrested due to the efforts of a Mason County K-9 Unit.

Nico and his handler Cpl. Jeremy Ferrell tracked the suspect in a felony hit and run that occurred on Ohio Route 35 and led to a wooded tract in the cornstalk wildlife area. Nico and Ferrell tracked the suspect across a gravel road and to a local residence almost a mile away from the suspect’s abandoned vehicle.

Deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Mason County and Cabell County State Police were able to arrest the suspect without incident. The suspect had multiple other felony warrants for his arrest.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS