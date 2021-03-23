K-9 unit tracks suspect with multiple felony warrants

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A suspect with multiple felony warrants was arrested due to the efforts of a Mason County K-9 Unit.

Nico and his handler Cpl. Jeremy Ferrell tracked the suspect in a felony hit and run that occurred on Ohio Route 35 and led to a wooded tract in the cornstalk wildlife area. Nico and Ferrell tracked the suspect across a gravel road and to a local residence almost a mile away from the suspect’s abandoned vehicle.

Deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Mason County and Cabell County State Police were able to arrest the suspect without incident. The suspect had multiple other felony warrants for his arrest.